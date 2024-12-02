Amazon seller customers yield 44% of units sold in Q1, 2015

Moreover, net sales were up 15% year-over-year to USD 22.72 billion and, excluding the effect of foreign exchange rates, net sales would have increased 22%, ecommercebytes.com reports. However, Amazon experienced a net loss of USD 57 million in Q1, compared to net income of USD 108 million in Q1, 2014.

The company had 278 million active customers and, excluding those who only had free orders in 2014, the count was 260 million worldwide. Growth rate for Prime membership in North America was up 50% in 2014 versus 2013 for the 10-year old program, and that was even after the price increase.