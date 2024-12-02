Amazon seeks to do promotions under the Indian ecommerce regulations

The regulations do not explicitly prohibit advertising by ecommerce firms, techstory.in reports. However, there is a strong restriction against “directly or indirectly influencing the price of products”, therefore Amazon India has stopped advertising deals and discounts on its platforms.

According to the regulations laid down by government, ecommerce companies are neither allowed to accumulate more than 25% sales from a single vendor or from their group of companies nor to influence prices of products and services directly or indirectly.

The ecommerce companies are also restricted from offering promotional schemes to attract shoppers and the after-sales services will also be provided only by the sellers and not the online marketplace.