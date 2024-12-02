Amazon scores high in customer satisfaction – report

However, from 2011 to 2013 Amazon scored 88, according to “The Answers™ Experience Index (AXI): 2014 U.S. Retail Edition” study issued by Answers Corporation, a provider of cloud solutions. 80 is generally considered the threshold for excellence at which an organization meets and exceeds customer expectations.

In terms of mobile experience, Amazon was five points ahead of any other mobile website or application in 2013 and, in 2014, Amazon scored 83. In 2014, mobile shoppers were more likely to use their phones to research products this holiday shopping season (74%) compared to 2013 (55%) and more likely to make a purchase through their phone in 2015 (44%), foresee.com reports.

More than 60% of shoppers claim they will not use a mobile payment service like Google Wallet or Apple Pay to purchase items in a store. The remaining 40% who have said they might use such a service are twice as likely to choose Google over Apple. Multichannel shoppers are generally more satisfied (81%) than their single-channel (77%) counterpart, making them ultimately more valuable to retailers. 37% of customers who bought in-store were via their phones (compared to 31% in 2013), and 23% used the retailer’s app (compared to 21% in 2013).

The study is based on 40,000 consumer surveys gathered for the top 100 retail websites, top 30 retail chain stores and top 30 mobile experiences over the course of 2014’s holiday shopping season.