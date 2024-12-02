Amazon scales back on employees to focus on fast-growing businesses

CNBC reports that the technology company will lay off employees in the “low hundreds” to shift resources to businesses that are growing.

A person familiar with the matter says the cuts are focused on Amazons Seattle headquarters and will affect some workers globally. The layoffs will occur in the consumer retail business, a unit that includes Amazons toys, books and groceries units.

The strategy is to make room for head count in businesses that are growing, like Alexa, AWS and digital entertainment.

The announcement follows rumors about a hiring freeze put I place in 2017. The layoffs appear to be in sharp contrast with Amazon’s rapid expansions in the last few years.