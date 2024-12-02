Amazon rolls out subway shopping centers in New York

Part of an ad campaign, Amazon is using digital kiosks that were installed earlier in 2014 by Control Group, a US provider of brand building, business strategy and analysis, in collaboration with New Yorks Metropolitan Transportation Authority to display maps of the city’s transit systems.

The screens placed on the subway platforms or around the entrance areas display curated holiday gifts, product information and pricing details, reports adweek.com. Customers can scan a QR code and complete the purchase on their smartphone once they arrive above the ground.