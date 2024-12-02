Amazon rolls out palm scanning for payments at Go store in New York

Amazon One enables customers to use their palm as a biometric key to pay for items and, in the case of Amazon Go, gain entrance into the store. To sign up, shoppers insert their credit card in an Amazon One device and hover their palm over the scanner. After that, when shopping at Amazon One-enabled stores, shoppers just hover their palm over the device at checkout to pay. Palm scans can also be associated with existing Amazon and Amazon Prime accounts.

According to thespoon.tech, Amazon introduced its palm payment technology in September 2020, rolling it out to a number of Amazon-branded stores like Amazon Go and Amazon 4-Star. With its implementation at the New York Go store, Amazon One is now available in 14 Amazon-related locations, including Whole Foods Markets.