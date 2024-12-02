Amazon rolls out online pharmacy in India

According to TechCrunch, the new service, called Amazon Pharmacy, has started accepting orders for both over the counter and prescription-based medicines in Bangalore, and the company is offering up to 20% discount on all orders. Additionally, Amazon Pharmacy is also selling traditional herbal medicines and some health devices such as glucose meters, nebulisers and handheld massagers.

Moreover, New Delhi currently does not have clear regulations for online sales of medicine in India. Consequently, the initiative is yet another opportunity for Amazon that has invested more than USD 6.5 billion into its India operations.

Furthermore, Amazon’s expansion into more categories comes as Flipkart is also entering new spaces. However, both companies are facing Reliance Retail, the largest retail chain in India, which reported selling over 400,000 orders a day in July 2020, TechCrunch stated.