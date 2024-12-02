Amazon rolls out food delivery services in India

Indians faced the lockdown in the last few months, as the government tried to curb the spread of the coronavirus by banning social gatherings and shuttering restaurants and pubs. Consequently, established players like Swiggy and Zomato were forced to cut jobs and keep a tight lid on costs, giving Amazon the opportunity to answer its customers’ demand of ordering prepared meals.

The feature was already rolled out in Bengaluru, according to representatives from the company. Moreover, thanks to Amazon’s strong ecommerce presence in India, the food delivery services are expected to be a success for the company that has been investing heavily in the country.

In recent news, Amazon has also introduced a new credit service called Amazon Pay Later in India, offering customers zero-interest credit on any of the listed products on Amazon India and allowing them to repay it in monthly instalments.