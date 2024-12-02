Amazon rolls out credit card bill payments feature in India

According to Entrackr, with this initiative, Amazon will join Paytm, PhonePe, and other companies that offer credit a card bill payment option on their app.The feature enables payments for any credit card bill via UPI or internet banking.

Besides, Amazon offers co-branded credit cards in partnership with ICICI Bank in India, with rewards ranging from 1% to 5% as cashback to its Prime, as well as non-Prime customers. However, Amazon Pay balance was not available as an option. Also, there is no information regarding rewards for paying credit card bills.

Overall, CRED is the only app in this space which offers the feature of paying credit card bills, while offering rewards. Therefore Amazon might expand it's reach among this segment in the future.