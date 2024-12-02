Amazon rolls out Alexa Bill Payment in India

According to Voicebot.ai, Indian Amazon customers can pay for electricity, water, gas, and other bills by using the Alexa voice assistant on the Amazon Android app, feature that comes just a few months after Amazon added voice shopping to its mobile app in the country. India became the first place for utility payments by Alexa, before expanding the service worldwide.

Therefore, the feature uses Android to integrate Alexa into the process of paying for a variety of bills, including broadband and mobile phones. To use the feature, the user must tap the microphone at the top of the shopping app and say ‘Alexa, pay my electricity bill’ or whatever other bills they want to take care of using the voice. Besides, users have to register their account and service details only at the first use. Afterwards, the voice command will pull up the page with all the details filled out. Moreover, voice commands can be used for adding money to an Amazon account or checking how much is in there.

Overall, the new option expands the Alexa payment solution that was first introduced in India in October 2020. Along with the Android app, Amazon customers can pay their bills with Alexa on Echo smart speakers, Fire TVs, and any other device that uses it, while securing the transaction by using a voice PIN.