Amazon reveals full online store in the Netherlands





With product categories including consumer electronics, toys, fashion, DIY, and foodstuff, it is going to compete with local players Bol.com, Coolblue, and Wehkamp, as reported by EcommerceNews.

Although Amazon.nl started in 2014, for years the ecommerce company only sold e-books and its e-reader, the Amazon Kindle. The Dutch ecommerce industry was anticipating the arrival of Amazon, and Amazon.nl decided to open up its platform to external vendors.