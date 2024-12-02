Amazon revealed as main sales volume generator for US and UK

According to a recent study conducted by ChannelAdvisor, a provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions that enable retailers and manufacturers to boost global sales, more than half of retailers use FBA to streamline logistics and reach more Amazon Prime subscribers. Also, more than a third (35%) of retailers listed Amazon Product Ads and Amazon Sponsored Links as the digital marketing channel that provides the most return on investment (ROI)

Findings reveal that more than a third (37%) of respondents have annual revenue of USD 15 million or more exclusively in online sales, and approximately 40% of respondents’ total annual revenue from all sales exceeds USD 29 million (74% of respondents also have a brick-and-mortar location).

More than a third (34%) of US retailers are seeing 21 to 30% of their web traffic come from mobile devices, whereas a third of UK retailers are seeing 11 to 20% of their web traffic come from mobile.

The study also shows that nearly 90% of retailers currently have a presence on Facebook. Nearly a quarter (23%) of retailers said Facebook provides the most ROI for their company when comparing the performance of various digital marketing channels

Same-day delivery is offered by more than a quarter of retailers (28%), nearly two thirds (63%) of retailers offer next-day delivery to customers and more than half (56%) of retailers offer two-day shipping. Also, nearly a third (32%) of retailers offer international delivery and ‘buy online, pick up in store’ is offered by 14% of retailers.