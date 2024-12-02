Amazon ready to launch first bookstore in New York in 2017

The 4,000-square-foot store is slated to open in the Shops at Columbus Circle on the edge of Central Park. The multistory shopping center is home to clothing and shoe stores such as Coach and Cole Haan as well as several upscale restaurants, including Per Se, wsj.com reports.

Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in Seattle in 2015 and now has two others – in San Diego and in Portland. Plans are in the works for stores in Chicago and Dedham.

The company is considering a location in the shopping center under development in Hudson Yards. That development, however, isn’t expected to be completed until 2018.