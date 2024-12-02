Amazon purchases with Ethereum made possible by two blockchain startups

CLIC Technology is developing a crypto-payment platform called CLICPay, which is now in the pilot phase. The partnership aims to develop an app-like browser extension allowing Amazon customers to pay for items in the ether (ETH) token, even though Amazon itself does not accept cryptocurrencies, according to CoinDesk.

The effort will be based on Plasma Cash, a technology outlined by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, in March 2019. The Plasma Cash implementation would “dramatically accelerate” transaction speeds when compared with those on the Ethereum blockchain, according to CLIC.

Going forward, the two startups plan to build similar payment products for other cryptocurrencies too, listing ERC-20, ERC-721 and other Ethereum standards as options currently being considered.