Amazon provides Amazon Payments service for recurring payments

The service is directed towards small businesses and start-ups with subscription or recurring payments, who want customers that appear reluctant to give credit card information to an unknown company.

Amazon Payments extends an existing service that allows its customers to use credit card information they have on file with Amazon to make payments on third-party ecommerce websites. The new service focuses on subscription or recurring payments.

In May 2014, Amazon Coins, a virtual currency for buying videogames and other software from Amazon, has tapped into the Spanish, French and Italian markets, cnet.com reports.