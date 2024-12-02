Amazon Project Zero launches in seven new countries

According to the press release, Project Zero combines Amazon’s advanced technology, machine learning, and innovation with the knowledge that brands have of their own intellectual property so they can drive counterfeits to zero.

Launched in 2019, Project ensures that customers always receive authentic goods when shopping on Amazon. Over 10,000 brands – from large, global brands to emerging entrepreneurs including Arduino, BMW, ChessCentral, LifeProof, OtterBox, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Veet – have already enrolled in Project Zero. The expansion is making the programme available in 17 countries where Amazon has a store.

Moreover, brands that are enrolled in Amazon Project Zero and already have a trademark enrolled in one of the newly launched countries will automatically be able to use Project Zero in these additional stores, while new brands can learn more about and enroll in Amazon Project Zero at www.ProjectZero.com.

Project Zero uses the following three key components to protect and empower brands: