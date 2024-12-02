Amazon Prime members get 5 percent discount via Visa credit card

Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market chain of high-end organic supermarkets for USD 13.7 billion in June 2017.

Amazon also began offering free, two-hour delivery from Whole Foods stores in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach to its Prime members.

Amazon Prime is a USD 99-annual membership programme that includes free shipping, streaming music and video, and photo storage.

Members already get 5% back on any Amazon purchases when they use the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card from Chase.

They also get 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, and 1% back on all other purchases made on the card. But this time a 5%-back deal has extended to purchases beyond Amazon.com.

Those who have the card, but who are not Prime members, will get 3% back on purchases at Whole Foods.