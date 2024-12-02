Amazon Prime members enjoy Amazon Fresh in Spain

Amazon Fresh starts in and around Madrid (Alcobendas, Tres Cantos, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Coslada etc.), but it will soon reach Barcelona and other Spanish cities. Ecommerce News reveals that the arrival of Amazon Fresh in Spain is good news for customers who want their groceries delivered to their homes, but it might be less promising news for merchants like Mercadona, El Corte Inglés, Carrefour, and Lidl.

With Amazon Fresh, Spanish consumers can order meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and many other products and have their orders delivered to them the same day. Amazon Fresh is currently operating in the US, Japan, the UK, Germany, and Italy.