Amazon Prime joins forces with BSNL for carrier billing

BSNL’s carrier billing deal is backed by mobile technology company Trident’s Bundling Platform.

Carrier billing is a payment mechanism in which users can pay for goods and services through their prepaid phone balance or their monthly phone bill. This is important in India, where most mobile users do not have credit cards – and debit card use is low.

In addition to tying up with companies such as Amazon, many telecom companies in India have launched their own OTT platforms for streaming video and music. These include Vodafone Play, Airtel TV, and JioTV, which offer a combination of live TV, TV shows, movies, and music.