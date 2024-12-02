Amazon prepares to close a Chinese ecommerce store

The company wants to shift its focus to offering mainland consumers overseas products rather than goods from local sellers. Amazon will keep running Amazon Web Services, Kindle e-books, and cross-border operations that help ship goods from Chinese merchants to customers abroad.

Starting on July 18, customers logging in to Amazon’s Chinese web portal, Amazon.cn, will only see a selection of goods from its global store, rather than products from third-party sellers.

Amazon entered China in 2004, when it bought a local online bookseller for USD 75 million; in 2016, it launched its Prime membership program in the country.