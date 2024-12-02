Amazon Poland almost ready to launch

According to Ecommerce News Europe, the dedicated ecommerce website isn’t live yet. However, selling partners in Poland and abroad can register their businesses for Amazon Poland. The company hasn’t revealed the date when the ecommerce website will launch.

Furthermore, this announcement might bring new competition to Allegro, the company that is sometimes dubbed as the ‘Amazon of Poland’. The marketplace, founded in 1999, has over 12.3 million active buyers and is used by around 117,000 merchants.

However, In October 2020, Allegro’s CEO Francois Nuyts stated that his company is ready to expand internationally, and didn't seemed afraid of Amazon’s potential arrival in Poland, Ecommerce News Europe reported.