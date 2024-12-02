Amazon plans to roll out point-of-sale solution

The solution is spearheaded by Amazon’s Project Santos, a task force launched in 2020 to brainstorm innovations to compete with Shopify.

The POS system can process transactions online and offline. It can integrate with Amazon One—the e-tailer’s hand-scanning biometric payment solution—and the Flex delivery network. Merchants can also use it to create customisable loyalty programs that use Prime benefits and access other features like business analytics and inventory management.