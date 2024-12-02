Amazon plans to open checkouts-free store in UK

Later in 2020, the US-based retailer is expected to open an Amazon Go site in the UK, more than two years after its first automated outlet opened in Washington. At Amazon Go in the US, shoppers gain access by scanning their phone, with the Amazon Go app open, at the store’s entry gate. A series of cameras and sensors automatically log anything picked up in store to a shoppers’ Amazon online basket. Moreover, customers’ Amazon accounts are then billed when they leave the shop.

As per Amazon, food is one of its key target markets in the UK, where it already operates seven grocery stores through Whole Foods Market, which it bought in 2017. It also delivers groceries via its Fresh service as well as to Prime subscribers.



