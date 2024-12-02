Amazon plans to build new air hub for planes moving inventory

Amazon will invest USD 1.49 billion to build the facility on 900 acres at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Amazon has 11 warehouses in Kentucky where inventory is stored, packed and shipped to customers ordering goods over the internet. The air hub will support the 16 planes transporting Amazon inventory around the US. In 2016, Amazon signed agreements with two carriers to lease as many as 40 cargo planes to support its new Prime Air operation.

Cargo planes are one of the latest tools the retailer is using to control and improve delivery. Other efforts include a mobile app for delivery drivers and increased trucking capacity. The company already has a worldwide network of about 149 fulfillment centers and 20 sorting centers that handle online orders and uses 45,000 robots.

Amazon will employ 2,000 workers at the new facility when it opens at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.