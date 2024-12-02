Amazon pilots new farm-to-door delivery service in Southern California

Working in conjunction with startup company Fresh Nation, Amazon promises to deliver seasonal, handpicked produce bundles within a three-hour delivery window direct from your local farmers market. Fresh Nation, the brainchild of Tony Lee, a former ecommerce professional turned farmers market manager, launched in 2013 in Lee’s hometown of Danbury, Connecticut.

After spending a year cultivating a database of farmers markets and vendors across the country, Lee piloted the back-end supply-chain of the startup through a series of launches in Southern California and parts of the East Coast before shopping the refined product to Amazon. According to the Los Angeles Times, Fresh Nation orders offer baskets and individual items, available for USD 39 for small sizes and USD 59 for large sizes within 36 hours of harvest. Currently, service-area customers must be Amazon Prime Fresh members (USD 299 annually) and will not have to pay additional delivery fees.

Amazon Fresh business launched in Seattle in 2007. It has since expanded to portions of the Los Angeles area, San Francisco, San Diego, New York City and Philadelphia. With the new Fresh Nation model, shoppers pick up and package food orders into individual bags at each market based on the pre-ordered demand. Bags are then transported via refrigerated trucks to the Amazon distribution center in San Bernardino, California, where they are sorted and sent out for delivery.