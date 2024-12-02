Amazon pilots identity verification of new merchants via video calls

According to Reuters , Amazon’s pilot began in 2020 and included in-person appointments with prospective sellers. However, it switched exclusively to video conferencing in February 2020 because of social distancing requirements related to the coronavirus.

The company has long faced scrutiny over how it polices counterfeits and allegedly unsafe products on its platform. Fakes have frustrated top labels like Apple and Nike and discouraged some from selling via Amazon at all.

The interview vetting, on top of other risk-screening performed by Amazon, has been piloted with more than 1,000 merchant applicants based in China, the US, the UK and Japan.



