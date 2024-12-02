Amazon pilots Dash Cart

According to TechCrunch, the cart will first be launched at the Amazon grocery store opening in Woodland Hills, California in late 2020.

Moreover, the product isn’t designed for standard grocery shopping where you’re stocking up. Instead, the smart cart can handle small-to-medium sized grocery trips of 2 bags or fewer, due to how the technology works to identify the items in the cart’s basket.

The Amazon Dash Cart utilises a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify the items in the cart. Therefore, when customers exit through the Dash Cart lane in the store, sensors automatically identify the cart and their payment is processed using the credit card they have on file with their Amazon account.

To benefit from the new offering, customers should scan a QR code in the Amazon app with the reader on the cart, then place their one or two bags in the cart, and begin shopping. Besides, as they add items in the cart, they will need to wait to hear a beep. Additionally, If the cart turns orange, it wasn’t able to read the item and consumers have to try again.

Furthermore, the cart has a screen at the top that enables customers to access their Alexa Shopping List and check things off, while seeing their current subtotal. The cart will also be equipped with a coupon scanner where consumers can apply the coupons as they shop.