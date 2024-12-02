Amazon, PayPal discuss future partnership to boost ecommerce business

Amazon offers credit and debit cards, gift cards, and Amazon.com store cards as payment methods. Customers can also link their checking accounts to the site to make quick purchases.

PayPal grew to 197 million active users at the end of 2016. According to the companys data, each of those accounts averaged 31 transactions in the preceding 12 months.

Amazon Payments can be used by merchants to facilitate payments, and by customers to make those payments. In many cases, the merchants that use Amazon Payments to facilitate purchases also offer customers PayPal.