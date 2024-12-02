Amazon Payments opens to e-tailer` websites

Amazon will provide ready-made links from the software of participating partners to the payments service, training and marketing support. The program is free and available by invitation in the US, UK, Germany and Japan, internetretailer.com reports.

67 of the top 1000 online retailers in North America offer Amazon Payments, which allows a consumer with an Amazon account to log in with their Amazon credentials and then use the payment and shipping information they have stored with Amazon when buying on other e-tail websites.

Amazon says its new partner program includes Premier Partner, Certified Partner and Certified Developer levels, providing distinct options for ecommerce software providers as opposed to developers.

The Amazon Payments says the payments option is already available for use in several other ecommerce platforms, including those from Magento, WooCommerce and Volusion.