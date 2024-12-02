Amazon Payment Services partners with Zurich International to offer digital payments

Acording to Arab News, Zurich International is a multi-line insurer providing a wide range of life savings and investment solutions for multinational corporations, mid-sized and large companies, small businesses, and individuals in the Middle East.

Thanks to the services provided by APS, Zurich’s customers can now digitally pay insurance premiums across all products in local currencies without incurring conversion fees with the highest levels of customer data security.

Furthermore, the digital payment integration delivers a safe and secure environment for receiving and processing customer data. APS acts as the single point of contact for managing Zurich’s digital payment needs, providing end-to-end support by interacting with various parties in a card payment ecosystem, Arab News reported.