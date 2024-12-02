Amazon Pay, Uber to streamline digital payments in India

A company report said that the partnership will bring contactless payments to more Indians by ensuring social distancing measures. The strategic association will also focus on providing users one-click payment experience with cashback offers to drive adoption and further strengthen the digital payments ecosystem.

To facilitate their Uber trip, customers will need to link their Amazon Pay account to Uber by clicking on the ‘Payments’ icon and choosing Amazon Pay. In order to make the payment process as seamless as possible, the ride fare for any subsequent Uber trips will be automatically paid from their Amazon Pay balance after the completion of a trip.