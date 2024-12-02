Amazon Pay to enable Alexa Delivery Notifications for merchants

Amazon Pay merchants will be able to integrate voice into their ecommerce offerings with Alexa’s delivery notifications capability. According to the company, 42% of US consumers are likely to use voice for checking delivery status in the next three years.

Merchants can use Alexa to inform their customers about the delivery of their order. In addition, the new feature requires less customer support, with fewer customer service inquiries for checking delivery status.

Amazon’s original daily deal site Woot.com was able to integrate this feature into their fulfillment pipeline. Woot.com customers will also receive real-time delivery notifications on any order placed using Amazon Pay.