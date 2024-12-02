Amazon Pay secures payment aggregator licence from RBI





Following this announcement, Amazon Pay is expected to continue its focus on simplifying and making the payment experience more secure and efficient for its customers and clients. In addition, the company will prioritise the process of fulfilling the goals and development strategies of merchants and traders.

This represents the second regulatory not that Amazon Pay received in the region of India, after the Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) licence. The financial institution operates a customer-focused mobile wallet which was developed in order to provide users and clients to leverage all forms of digital and UPI payments and transactions.







More information on the announcement

The Payment Aggregator (PA) licence is going to give Amazon the possibility to strengthen its overall merchant payments business, while also providing it with an important opportunity for the ecommerce company, especially for its large online shopping business in India. At the same time, the licence will allow the firm to strengthen its distribution channels, as well as to deliver improved solutions to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of merchants and customers across the region of India.

In addition, the PA licence is set to enable Amazon to process ecommerce payments for sellers on their applications, while also offering the service to direct-to-customer sellers who are looking to sell products online.

Through this payment aggregator (PA) licence, Amazon will continue its strategy to enter India’s fast-growing industry. Earlier in February 2024, Amazon announced its decision to tap India’s fashion and lifestyle ecommerce sector through the launch of Bazaar, a store that was designed to not levy extra charges on unbranded products and services. This strategic launch was focused on providing sellers with the needed access to millions of customers and clients, delivery, and levy zero referral fees.

As the fast-fashion space has gained ground in the region of India recently with the local startups taking inspiration from multiple fast-fashion companies around the world, Amazon will continue to prioritise remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the local industry while accelerating its overall development process as well.



