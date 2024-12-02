Amazon Pay now supports mobile recharge in India

The feature is listed on the Amazon website as well as the mobile app, though this is still in beta. When a user goes to the Amazon Pay Section, they should see the Mobile Recharge listed as one of the options after Gift Card.

Amazon Pay is the company’s mobile wallet app, and gift cards, debit card, credit card can be stored on this to make purchases from Amazon India. The Amazon Pay is a challenger to current mobile wallets in the market like Paytm, MobiKwik. User can load some money from their bank account to Amazon Pay balance and make payments directly from this, rather than relying on cash on delivery or entering their card information for every transaction.

Amazon Pay does not yet support recharges for Airtel network. In order to recharge, the user just has to tap on the mobile recharge option, enter their mobile number, operator/region and the amount. Amazon will also let users browse for plans before carrying out the recharge on the app.

Also, Amazon Pay does not support postpaid bill payments or payments for utilities like electricity, water. Moreover, users should note that after a recharge order is placed and paid for, they cannot cancel it.