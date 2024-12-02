Amazon Pay now available to BigCommerce merchant clients

The company has also joined Amazon Pay’s Global Partner Program, enabling merchants to add Amazon Pay to their existing websites in a matter of minutes.

According to research from the Baymard Institute, 27% of US online shoppers have abandoned an order because the checkout process took longer than expected. Amazon Pay, which allows customers to complete transactions across retail websites using information already stored in their Amazon accounts, has been used by more than 33 million consumers globally, with Amazon Prime members comprising nearly 50 percent of users.