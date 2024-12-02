Amazon Pay, Mobikwik, and more extend deadline for completion of KYC

The initial deadline was 28 February 2018. As such, players like Amazon Pay, Mobikwik, and other e-wallet companies said that the extension of deadline for KYC norms will ensure that customers are not impacted adversely. The move would have an impact on Indias financial inclusion story.

The RBI had received requests from various stakeholders to increase the timeline given the difficulties in undertaking Aadhaar e-KYC, as well as the time to put in place alternative systems for completing the KYC process.