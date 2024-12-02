Amazon Pay launches Checkout v2

With Checkout v2, Amazon Pay offers merchants a more seamless experience. The design of the checkout process has been completely remade. By further simplifying the integration, businesses can take advantage of the benefits of this payment solution.

The upgraded version has eliminated any extra or unnecessary code from its design, leaving a simple, but frictionless experience for both customers and businesses. The front-end design received an update, while a new hosted checkout flow helps extend the Amazon.com experience to shoppers while they are purchasing on an ecommerce site.