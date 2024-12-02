Through this service, the company aims to streamline the KYC process for those who rely on sign language, thus improving user experience while supporting the inclusivity of digital payments.

The launch of this service aligns with Amazon's commitment to Digital Bharat, aiming to ensure that its services are accessible to a broad spectrum of users in line with the vision for a digitally empowered India. Officials from IN Payments cited by thehindubusinessline.com emphasised that the sign-language video KYC service is a logical extension of Amazon Pay's focus on Customer Obsession and Financial Inclusion. The service aims to provide customers with disabilities with a seamless and secure video KYC experience, improving their access to digital wallets for everyday payment requirements.

In preparation for the service, Amazon Pay has trained more than 120 employees in Indian sign language, enabling them to deliver video-based KYC services to customers throughout India. The in-house team developed an interactive training module to equip employees with effective communication skills for interacting with hearing and speech-impaired customers.

Other similar efforts from Amazon

As part of their commitment to accessibility, Amazon has also launched 'Listen-Ins for Accessibility,' allowing customer service teams to review recordings of calls made by anonymous customers with disabilities. This initiative aims to deepen the understanding of the challenges faced by these customers and address their unique needs, further enhancing the overall accessibility and inclusivity of Amazon Pay services.

Prime Video also launched a Dialogue Boost feature that allows customers to increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects with the goal of creating a more comfortable and accessible viewing experience.

Dialogue Boost analyses the original audio in a movie or series and identifies points where dialogue may be hard to hear above background music and effects. It then isolates speech patterns and improves audio to make the dialogue clearer. Dialogue Boost was designed to improve the user experience of hearing-impaired customers, but anyone can use the feature to suit their personal listening preferences.

Moreover, an Adaptive Listening system was launched to improve the accessibility of Alexa for individuals with speech disabilities by extending the time before Alexa responds to a voice command. In essence, this provides users with more time to finish speaking while delivering a command, ensuring that Alexa accurately captures their requests.