Amazon Pay, Citi roll out instalment option

The option will be available at checkout at thousands of participating online retail sites including Jomashop, Litter-Robot by Whisker, and Fragrance.net. According to Fintech Finance, this is the first time Citi credit card members can use Citi Flex Pay through a digital wallet. This new payment option is designed to make the Amazon Pay checkout experience more convenient.

How the new Citi Flex Pay will work

By utilizing the data saved in a customer's Amazon wallet, such as shipping addresses, email, and payment options, the digital wallet allows for seamless checkout without the need for new account creation or password recall.

Citi credit cardholders who meet the eligibility criteria can take advantage of this feature by simply using the Amazon Pay button, without the need for any additional information or applications. This payment process allows users to pay over time in just a few simple steps, according to company officials.

Eligible Citi credit card members can select three- to 48-month payment plans for purchases of USD 50 or more. Monthly payments are included in a cardmember’s minimum monthly payment due at the end of each billing period.

Omar Soudodi, Director of Amazon Pay has stated that merchants want to offer that flexibility but don’t always have the resources to do so. Introducing Citi Flex Pay on Amazon Pay is a win-win for both customers and merchants—customers have a new, convenient way to pay for their purchases and merchants can offer new and existing customers more choice, affordability, and flexibility in how they pay.





Timeline and fees for Citi Flex Pay on Amazon Pay

From now until 31 July 2023, customers can pay 0% APR on three-, six- and 12-month instalment plans using Citi Flex Pay on Amazon Pay.

The payment option on Amazon.com has already been used by numerous customers, and now they can leverage Citi Flex Pay via Amazon Pay to pay over time at various online retailers selling pet goods, electronics, sports & fitness essentials, and more.

Merchants can benefit from this payment option without any extra fees. The introduction of Citi Flex Pay on Amazon Pay paves the way for merchants to tap into a new customer base who favor paying over-time, thus creating opportunities for growth.