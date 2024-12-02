Amazon Pay brings out its services in France, Italy and Spain

Amazon Pay can help reduce the time customers spend at the checkout to pay for goods and services by removing the need to remember multiple passwords while shopping online – using the payment and shipping information stored in the customer’s Amazon account to complete the transaction. In turn, participating merchants can offer Amazon Pay as one of their payment solutions. All active Amazon account holders can now Amazon login and password at the checkout.

More than 33 million customers have used Amazon Pay to make a purchase globally, with more than half of these coming from Prime Members – Amazon’s most active customers.



According to the company, payment volume nearly doubled in 2016 with customers using Amazon Pay to make a purchase in 2016 and 32% of transactions using Amazon Pay were made on a mobile device.



Additionally, active merchants grew more than 120 percent year over year as Amazon Pay expanded support for new sectors, including government payments, travel, digital goods, insurance, entertainment, non-profits and charities



Amazon Pay is designed to facilitate the relationship between merchants and their customers. Amazon does not receive any information or merchant data about customer activity on third party sites.