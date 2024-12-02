Amazon partners dLocal to offer local payments in Chile

The company’s solution enables businesses to gain a competitive edge in emerging countries across LATAM, APAC and MENA. The company has been developing expertise in each local country it serves. Its payments technology platform supports over 300 local payment methods under one API.

The platform bridges the gap between the needs of global, online enterprises and payments realities in emerging countries. It also provides built-in, value-add services that include automated currency conversion, guaranteed fund repatriation for settlement in the US or Europe, optimization of local payment operations and other localization-related advisory.