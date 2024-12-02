Amazon opens physical store in US

The customer order pickup and drop-off location is housed in the Krach Leadership Center at Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus. Purdue students can now receive textbooks and other college essentials, all with the same prices they find on Amazon, as well as a way to return textbook rentals and other orders.

Students, alumni, faculty and staff at Purdue can sign up by visiting purdue.amazon.com—or joining Amazon Student. Once activated, students will be able to identify books needed for class by looking for a ‘badge’ with Purdue’s logo and class information within Amazon search results and product pages. Students can also purchase any item available on Amazon and items eligible for Free One-Day Pickup are marked with a “Prime Campus” badge. When purchasing items on Amazon, students will choose Amazon@Purdue as their shipping address at checkout. When their order arrives, they’ll receive an email or text notification. When they’re ready to pick up their order, the student will click on the link provided in the email or text. This link will generate a barcode. After arriving at Amazon@Purdue the student will scan the barcode and pick up their order at one of the self-service lockers or go to the pickup desk and an associate can assist them.

Amazon has also revealed plans to open a second location in the Purdue Memorial Union building.