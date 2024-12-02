Amazon opens new fulfillment, pickup centers to reach customers earlier

These new centers will help Amazon to ship orders to a wider reach of customers. Amazon operates nearly 100 separate fulfillment centers across the US — all of which help the company to increase shipping velocity. 78% of Amazon`s Prime subscription members signed up specifically for its free two-day shipping in 2015, according to RBC Capital Markets.

In addition to the two new fulfillment centers, Amazon is opening up a new college campus pickup location at California State University Long Beach. Amazon currently operates five campus-based pickup spots and plans to open five more in addition to the new Long Beach location, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. 77% of college students purchased something online in the past 30 days, according to a survey from SheerID cited by Medium.

On the other hand, Amazons been waiting to unveil its Prime Air drone delivery since 2014. In February 2016, the company filed a patent for delivery trucks outfitted with 3D printers, according to The Verge. This system would allow drivers to reach customers while their orders are 3D printed in the back of the truck.