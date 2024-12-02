Amazon opens its first check-out free supermarket in Europe

In the US, Amazon already operates several stores without cashiers. The no-till store under the brand name Amazon Fresh has now been launched in London, and more shops in the British capital are being planned.

The concept is similar to the Amazon Go stores in the US, in which customers simply take items off the shelf and leave the store. Cameras and other sensors such as scales in the shelves register who has taken which goods. The price is debited via the Amazon Go app after leaving the shop. Amazon Fresh has been delivering food ordered online in the UK since 2016. In England, the organic chain Whole Foods, which was taken over by Amazon, already has several branches in London. According to representatives from Amazon Fresh, it is planned that one of the larger Whole Foods chains will work together with Amazon Fresh in the future.