Amazon opens fulfilment centre in India

Amazon said that the new facility – its first fulfilment centre in the eastern part of India – will allow the company “to offer its Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) service to thousands of small and medium businesses in the region and empower them to gain access to and service customers across the country at significantly low operating costs”, postandparcel.com reports.

Amazon reported that the facility will “also enable faster and quicker delivery of products to amazon.in customers in the eastern part of the country”, and that over 100 sellers from across the state have already registered at the facility and many of them have started inbounding their products at the facility,” the source cites.