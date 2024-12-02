Amazon offers Same-Day delivery

The service is free for US Prime members who spend USD 25 or more on qualifying items and USD 2.99 for members who spend below USD 25. Additional retailers joining the service in upcoming months include Sur La Table and 100% Pure.

Whether looking for an outfit for an unexpected event, replenishing everyday essentials, or getting their hands on that must-have statement piece as soon as possible, customers can shop on Amazon to easily get the products they need, fast. Prime members in eligible ZIP codes simply visit the Amazon app or Amazon.com, browse the curated selection from retail stores in their area, and select Same-Day Delivery.

Amazon sends the order to the store, the retail store associate, fulfils it from inventory in the store, and an Amazon delivery partner picks up the order from the retail location and delivers it to customers as soon as that same day.

The service is free for US Prime members who spend USD 25 or more on qualifying items and USD 2.99 for members who spend below USD 25. Additional retailers joining the service in upcoming months include Sur La Table and 100% Pure.

Prime shopping expands beyond Amazon.com

Introducing ‘Buy with Prime’, a new way to enjoy the shopping benefits of Prime from online merchants whether they sell in Amazon’s store or beyond.

By offering Same-Day Delivery, these retailers add to the hundreds of thousands of items already available to Amazon customers within hours of purchase. The available items span categories, including everyday essentials, beauty, pets, toys, electronics, and apparel.

Company officials stated that the expansion of Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery to include beloved brands delivered directly from nearby retail locations is just another way they are offering customers even greater selection, at faster speeds.

Amazon is always looking to bring customers new levels of convenience and fast delivery options that work for them. This new offering has launched in more than 10 cities, and Amazon plans to expand to additional retailers and cities in the US in the future.