Amazon offers cash payments in Mexico for online purchases

Shoppers will be able to add money into their Amazon accounts by making a cash deposit at several convenience store chains. The funds will then be available for online purchases.

Cash payments are not completely unfamiliar to the ecommerce company. Amazon India has launched a cash on delivery payment method in 2013. Pre-paid options are, however, somehwt new ad the concept was launched only recently in the US and the UK.

The move can also be seen as a strategy to win market share from rival Walmart de Mexico, known as Walmex.

Amazon is the third-largest online retailer in Mexico, according to market research firm Euromonitor International. It has grown swiftly since debuting its Mexico-based website for physical goods in 2015.