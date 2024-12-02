Amazon may attempt to acquire stake in Flipkart

Sources cited by LiveMint report that Amazon has held “exploratory talks” to buy Flipkart. The Indian ecommerce company is currently in talks with Walmart, who wants to buy a 55% stake in the company, which could be valued at USD 21 billion.

Flipkart investors Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners, Naspers, IDG Ventures and others are expected to sell much or all of their shares in the Flipkart-Walmart deal, they said. The secondary share purchases will happen at a lower valuation.

Sources, however, claim that a deal with Walmart is more likely to go through.

Apart from Walmart and Amazon, Google also offered to invest in the ecommerce firm at a valuation of USD 15-16 billion, Mint reported in February.