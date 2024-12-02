Amazon, Mastercard partner to offer discounts and savings to UAE customers

Following the partnership, the consumers who sign up for Mastercard Platinum, World, and World Elite Mastercard debit and credit cards issued by UAE banks will receive a complimentary annual Amazon Prime membership.

Additionally, Mastercard has partnered with Amazon.ae for Amazon’s annual Prime Day in the UAE. During this two-day shopping event, Prime members on Amazon.ae can avail savings and discounts on different brands and items ranging from toys to Amazon devices, among others.

Amazon Prime members in the UAE who pay with Mastercard during Prime Day on 13-14 October 2020 will also receive a 20% cashback in the form of an Amazon.ae gift card. Customers will be able to activate the benefit using the redemption link provided by the participating banks.