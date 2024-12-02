Amazon loans over USD 3 bln to SMEs

SMEs who sell their merchandise on the Amazon online market can request a short-term business loan, for up to 12 months. In 2016 and throughout 2017, Amazon Lending offered small loans totalling 1 USD billion to businesses across the US, UK, and Japan.

Half of the goods available on the Amazon Marketplace come from small businesses across 130 different countries. Many vendors can apply for a small loan ranging from USD 1,000 to USD 750,000. Also, 50 percent of the businesses approved for a loan, apply for a second one.